What are the financial repercussions of Hightower opting out of the 2020 NFL season?

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower will opt out of the 2020 season, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Patriots’ three-time Super-Bowl champion and Pro-Bowl ILB Dont’a Hightower is opting out of the 2020 season, league sources tell ESPN.



Hightower is scheduled to make $8 million in base salary. He had a baby July 16. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2020

Hightower is scheduled to make $8 million in base salary during the 2020 season.

The 30-year-old had a baby on July 16.

Hightower is a three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro-Bowler. He was selected with the 25th pick of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Patriots and made 15 starts for the team last season.

Schefter also reports that running back Brandon Bolden will opt out of the 2020 season and not play for the Patriots.

And so Patriots RB Brandon Bolden also is planning to opt out of the 2020 season, which would make him the fifth New England player to miss this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2020

The 30-year-old carried the ball 15 times for 68 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Patriots. He also returned 23 kicks for 515 yards.

Patriots tackle Marcus Cannon also intends to opt out of the 2020 season due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the Boston Herald.

Source: Patriots starting tackle Marcus Cannon has decided to opt out https://t.co/yjKVPeYUWJ — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) July 28, 2020

Cannon is a nine-year veteran, making his debut with the Patriots in the 2011 season.

The 32-year-old started 15 games last season for New England.

Cannon overcame non-Hodgkin lymphoma during his rookie season.

The Odessa, Texas native would reportedly be the third Patriots player to opt out of the 2020 season, after fullback Danny Vitale and offensive guard Najee Toran both reportedly choosing not to play this year.