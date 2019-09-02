The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves on Monday , according to Adam Schefter.

The first move New England made was placing rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry on injured reserve.

Patriots are placing rookie first-round pick N'Kea Harry on injured reserve, per source. Harry has battled an ankle injury during the summer. He is expected to return this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2019

The 21-year-old has reportedly has been dealing with an ankle and hamstring issue this off-season.

Harry was a standout at Arizona State in 2018 bringing in 1088 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

He will now be forced to miss the first eight games of the season, and can't return to practice for six weeks.

With one wide receiver hitting the IR the Patriots are bringing in another one, Demaryius Thomas.

Patriots now are re-signing WR Demaryius Thomas to a one-year deal, per source. Thomas was released with the idea of returning. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2019

The 31-year-old spent his off-season rehabbing last year’s torn Achilles, but returned to play in New England’s final preseason game. He caught seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in that contest.

He was released as the team dropped to 53 players on Saturday, but will now be rejoining New England for week 1.

With Thomas in the fold the Pats now joins a WR core of Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers.

New England opens their season on Sept. 8 when they hos the Pittsburgh Steelers.