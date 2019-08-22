1h ago
Report: Pats' Chung indicted on felony charge
The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are set to kick off their season on September 8 when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Patrick Chung might not be available. The Laconia (NH) Daily Sun reports the 32-year-old strong safety was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of cocaine possession on August 8 and will be arraigned next Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
According to the indictment, Chung "did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine," but there was no arrest made at the time.
Cocaine possession is considered a Class B felony and could carry with it a prison sentence of three-and-a-half to seven years.
The Patriots commented on the story later on Thursday in a tweet.
"We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung," it read. "We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place."
A native of Kingston, Jamaica, Chung is heading into his 11th NFL season. Originally a second-round pick out of Oregon in 2009, Chung has won three Super Bowls with the Pats.