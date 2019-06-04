The New England Patriots are cutting tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who is stepping away for a month for personal issues, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported the Pats will release Seferian-Jenkins as he deals with his personal issues and could return to the team afterwards.

Seferian-Jenkins spent last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars and finished with 11 receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown in five games.