The New England Patriots are cutting tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who is stepping away for a month for personal issues, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Patriots are cutting TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, source said. He’s taking a step away for a month for personal issues and the team will release him as he does that. We’ll see if he comes back to New England or anywhere. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2019

Rapoport reported the Pats will release Seferian-Jenkins as he deals with his personal issues and could return to the team afterwards.

Seferian-Jenkins spent last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars and finished with 11 receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown in five games.