2h ago
Report: Patriots to cut Seferian-Jenkins
TSN.ca Staff
By the Numbers: Boston's sports dominance
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The New England Patriots are cutting tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who is stepping away for a month for personal issues, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport reported the Pats will release Seferian-Jenkins as he deals with his personal issues and could return to the team afterwards.
Seferian-Jenkins spent last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars and finished with 11 receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown in five games.