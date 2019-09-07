18m ago
Report: Brown agrees to 1-year deal with Pats
The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The move happens just hours after the Oakland Raiders cut Brown following a request form the player via Instagram.
The deal is for one-year and is worth $15 million with $9 million in signing bonus, according to Schefter.