The New England Patriots are signing former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee to a one-year contract according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Patriots are signing former Jaguars’ WR Marqise Lee to a one-year contract, per source. Trade a TE, land a WR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2020

The move comes on the heels of the Pats trading tight end Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fourth-round selection.

Lee, 28, appeared in six games for the Jags last season but barely saw the field because of injury.

The two seasons before, the Inglewood, Calif., native combined for 119 catches for 1,553 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

He has spent the last five seasons in Jacksonville after being selected in the second round (No. 39 overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft.