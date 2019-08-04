Brady bulked up to help absorb hits better

The New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady have agreed to terms on a contract extension according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The #Patriots and QB Tom Brady have agreed to terms on a contract extension, source said. No details yet, but sounds like it’s a short term deal, as you’d expect. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2019

The deal will be for two-years and pay him $23 million in the first year.

For the #Patriots and QB Tom Brady, it’s a two-year extension that raises his salary from $15M this year to $23M, source said. No full terms yet, but at the least, a raise this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2019

Brady was set to enter the 2019 season on the final year of his current deal and earn a base salary of $14 million.

The 42-year-old has never played a season on the last year of a deal.

Brady appeared in all 16 regular season games last year for the Patriots and threw 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on his way to leading them to a sixth Super Bowl championship.

The San Mateo, California native has spent his entire 19-year NFL career with the Patriots.

Brady has led the Patriots to Super Bowl championships in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and most recently last year, when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.