Report: Patriots, Brady agree on extension
The New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady have agreed to terms on a contract extension according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The deal will be for two-years and pay him $23 million in the first year.
TSN.ca Staff
Brady was set to enter the 2019 season on the final year of his current deal and earn a base salary of $14 million.
The 42-year-old has never played a season on the last year of a deal.
Brady appeared in all 16 regular season games last year for the Patriots and threw 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on his way to leading them to a sixth Super Bowl championship.
The San Mateo, California native has spent his entire 19-year NFL career with the Patriots.Brady has led the Patriots to Super Bowl championships in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and most recently last year, when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.