The White House announced Sunday night that coronavirus and social distancing guidelines have been extended nationwide until April 30.

Marc Stein of the New York Times tweets this could push the NBA's return date back even further than originally hoped.

"Sticking to hoops here: Today's news means the country is essentially closed until May 1... so you can understand -- given the potential for social distancing guidelines to be imposed beyond that -- why some around the league fear it may be July (at best) before games can resume," Stein tweeted Sunday evening.

It's not just a case of social distancing. As Stein notes, there are many other factors.

"We can't forget NBA players may need up to a month to get back to passable shape -- then the league needs a locale or two that makes it safe, presumably with quarantine measures, for players/coaches/staffs and everyone else involved in putting on closed-door games to stay safe."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggested earlier this week the league could emulate the approach of the Chinese Basketball Association, which is reportedly considering clustering teams in one or two cities and playing one another in a round-robin format in empty arenas. They are targeting a return in late April or early May since suspending their season in late January.

"Teams would live and play in a constantly monitored environment, with players' temperatures checked several times a day," Windhorst writes.

If it plays our successfully, Windhorst notes the NBA could consider it along with other options. The league has continuously maintained a number of situations are in play as the sports world -- and the world itself -- continues to react to the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 after it was revealed Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19. Teammate Donovan Mitchell was revealed to have tested positive the following day.