The saga surrounding Anthony Davis is reportedly over.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks, which includes the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft.

Monster haul for David Griffin and the Pelicans. They maximized the AD trade without needing a third team. History of Griffin deals typically include strong pick protections, which could made trade even better. And now, LeBron gets his second star in LA. Here we go. https://t.co/Yf6cjlhvv4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

The Lakers had reportedly tried to acquire six-time NBA All-Star when he communicated his desire to leave the Pelicans back in January.

Davis' narrowed his future destination to two teams, the Lakers and the New York Knicks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, despite interest from the Boston Celtics and others.

Rich Paul, the agent for Davis, told Sports Illustrated on Wednesday that his client would not hold out if traded to the Celtics, but would walk into free agency after next season.

“They can trade for him, but it’ll be for one year,” Paul said. “I mean: If the Celtics traded for Anthony Davis, we would go there and we would abide by our contractual [obligations] and we would go into free agency in 2020. I’ve stated that to them. But in the event that he decides to walk away and you give away assets? Don’t blame Rich Paul.”

Davis has two seasons remaining on his five-year contract, but he can opt out at the end of the 2019-20 season.