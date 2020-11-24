The New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Ingram have agreed to a five-year, $158 million maximum contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Coming to New Orleans in 2019 in the Anthony Davis trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, Ingram posted career highs in points per game (23.8), rebounds per game (6.1) and assists per game (4.2) in 62 regular season games.

He was named to his first NBA All-Star game in 2020 and took home the NBA Most Improved Player award.