The New Orleans Pelicans have moved on from their head coach.

Alvin Gentry has been dismissed, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

New Orleans has dismissed coach Alvin Gentry, sources tell @_andrew_lopez and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 15, 2020

Two names expected to be in the search are Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue, and Lakers' assistant, Jason Kidd.

ESPN's Andrew Lopez adds that another name to watch would be Jacque Vaughn of the Brooklyn Nets.

As @wojespn reported last week, two names expected to be in the search are Ty Lue and Jason Kidd.



Another name to watch - if the Nets don’t retain him - is Brooklyn’s Jacque Vaughn. https://t.co/wlqGMtxBCo — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) August 15, 2020

In Gentry's five seasons, the Pelicans went 175-225.

The Pelicans were plagued by injuries during Gentry’s tenure. They used a league-high 140 starting lineups in a possible 400 regular season games.

That’s the most starting lineups in the league in that span according to Elias Sports Bureau.

More to come.