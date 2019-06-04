Things have been quiet for some time now, but it appears the Anthony Davis chatter is about to pick up again.

As teams continue placing calls on Anthony Davis, Pelicans and executive VP David Griffin have begun listening to teams, league sources told @TheAthleticNBA. Inside Pass on Davis and more from around the league: https://t.co/YjRmRT2JU2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2019

As teams continue placing calls on the Pelicans' superstar, executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin "has begun listening to teams and their inquires" according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania reported in mid-May that the Pelicans held a meeting with Davis with the intention of selling him on a long-term future with the franchise. Last Wednesday, Charania reported what while a sit-down with Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, was "respectful and productive," Davis did not change his stance on a trade request he initially made in January despite the Pelicans winning the No. 1 overall pick.

"Previously, the Pelicans had been trying to pitch Davis to stay -- and now they are at least open to hearing people out," Charania writes.

Davis can be a free agent at the end of next season but would be eligible to receive a super max contract from the Pelicans that they're able to offer him in July.

Charania notes the teams that could put together the best packages for Davis include the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.