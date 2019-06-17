Drake to all of Canada: 'You deserve this'

It looks like Alvin Gentry is staying in the Big Easy for the foreseeable future.

The New Orleans Pelicans have picked up the team option of head coach Alvin Gentry for the 2020-2021 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 17, 2019

According to ESPN's Malika Andrews, the New Orleans Pelicans are picking up the team option on Gentry's contract for the 2020-21 season.

"David Griffin has believed Gentry’s style of play fits the personnel he’s assembling with Pels — and now commits to another year on his coach’s contract," tweeted ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gentry has been at the helm in New Orleans for the last four seasons, guiding the team to a 145-183 record over that span.

Prior to his time in New Orleans, Gentry was the head coach of the Phoenix Suns for parts of five seasons, the Detroit Pistons for three seasons and the Los Angeles Clippers for three seasons as well.

The 64-year-old is a native of Shelby, N.C.