29m ago
Report: Williamson out of quarantine
New Orleans Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson has cleared quarantine and will rejoin his team for practice on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
How soon can Zion return to play with Pelicans?
New Orleans Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson has cleared quarantine and will rejoin his team for practice on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Williamson, 20, will have the opportunity to practice twice with the Pelicans before making the decision of whether or not to play Thursday against the Utah Jazz in the restart opener.
He returned to the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, Florida on Friday after spending eight days outside of the bubble due to a family emergency.
The 2019 first overall pick is averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 19 games this season with the Pelicans.