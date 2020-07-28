How soon can Zion return to play with Pelicans?

New Orleans Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson has cleared quarantine and will rejoin his team for practice on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This gives Williamson two practices with the Pelicans prior to making a decision on his availability for Thursday's game against Utah. He returned to The Bubble on Friday after eight days away attending to a family emergency. https://t.co/kYLzLRrA4M — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 28, 2020

Williamson, 20, will have the opportunity to practice twice with the Pelicans before making the decision of whether or not to play Thursday against the Utah Jazz in the restart opener.

He returned to the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, Florida on Friday after spending eight days outside of the bubble due to a family emergency.

The 2019 first overall pick is averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 19 games this season with the Pelicans.