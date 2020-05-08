The New Orleans Saints have cut three-time Pro Bowl guard Larry Warford, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

New Orleans paid G Larry Warford a $750,000 roster bonus this spring, but save more than $7M against the cap with this move. The signings of Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill made this a necessity. https://t.co/58CoQDHW5R — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 8, 2020

The Saints saved more than $7 million against the cap by cutting the 28-year-old Warford, per Rapoport, who adds that the signings of quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill necessitated New Orleans parting with Warford.

It also bears noting that the Saints used their first-round selection in last month's draft on fellow offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz.

Warford, who spent the first four years of his career with the Detroit Lions, joined the Saints ahead of the 2017 season after he signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the team. His three career Pro Bowl appearances all came during him his time with New Orleans.