New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton told his players on Wednesday that there would be no team-led offseason program this spring due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, reports ESPN's Dianna Russini.

According to Saints players I talked to, Head Coach Sean Payton told them this morning they are not having a team-lead offseason program even if rules change. Payton held a zoom meeting with over 80 players a short while ago and said “We are not having an offseason program." — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 22, 2020

Payton made the announcement in a Zoom meeting with over 80 players present, letting them know that there will be no virtual workouts, online meets or workouts at team facilities even if rules were to change.

Saints players were told "no virtual workouts, no online meetings, no workouts at the facility, even if its allowed Show up in July for training camp in the best shape of your life” They were told, “take care of your families, your health, and be ready this summer” #Saints — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 22, 2020

Payton instructed his players to "take care of your families, your health and be ready this summer" in order to "show up in July for training camp in the best shape of your life."

Team facilities have been closed since a league-wide edict issued by commissioner Roger Goodell on March 25. Currently, there is no timeframe for a reopening.

To date, two known NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus - Los Angeles Rams centre Brian Allen and outside linebacker Von Miller of the Denver Broncos.