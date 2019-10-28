The New York Giants have acquired defensive tackle Leonard Williams from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2020 third-round draft pick and 2021 fifth-round draft pick, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trade: Jets traded Leonard Williams to Giants for a 3 this year and a 5 in 2021, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

Schefter added the 2021 fifth-round pick becomes a fourth-rounder if he signs a contract extension with the Giants before the start of the league year.

More details: The 2021 5th-round pick that the Giants are trading to the Jets for Leonard Williams becomes a 4th-round pick if he signs a contract extension before the start of the league year, per source.



Jets are paying $4 million of Williams’ $6 million salary this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

The Jets drafted Williams sixth overall in 2015 out of USC. The 25-year-old earned a Pro Bowl nod in his sophomore season.

In seven games with the Jets this season, Williams has 20 tackles. For his career, he has 240 tackles and 17 sacks in 71 games.