Report: Giants acquire DT Williams from Jets
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Giants have acquired defensive tackle Leonard Williams from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2020 third-round draft pick and 2021 fifth-round draft pick, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter added the 2021 fifth-round pick becomes a fourth-rounder if he signs a contract extension with the Giants before the start of the league year.
The Jets drafted Williams sixth overall in 2015 out of USC. The 25-year-old earned a Pro Bowl nod in his sophomore season.
In seven games with the Jets this season, Williams has 20 tackles. For his career, he has 240 tackles and 17 sacks in 71 games.