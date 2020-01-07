1h ago
Report: Giants request to interview Garrett
The New York Giants have requested permission to interview former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, according to a report by Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.
TSN.ca Staff
Cowboys officially fire Garrett
Garrett, who was fired by the Cowboys on Sunday, is still under contract to the team until January 14.
Under the 53-year-old head coach, the Cowboys finished the 2019 season with an 8-8 record, missing the playoffs for the sixth time in Garrett’s nine full seasons with the team.
His regular season record with the team was 85-67, with a 2-3 playoff mark.Garrett replaced Wade Phillips in the 2010 season after the Cowboys were off to a 1-7 start.