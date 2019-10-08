It looks like the New York Giants will be without Saquon Barkley for at least one more game.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the young running back is unlikely to play Thursday night when New York takes on the New England Patriots.

Saquon Barkley unlikely to play Thursday night against the Patriots, per sources. Still expected to be too early for medical clearance despite returning to practice last week. It has been 16 days since he suffered a high ankle sprain. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 8, 2019

The belief is that it’s too soon for medical clearance, despite Barkley returning to practice in a limited role on Friday, less than two full weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain on Sept. 22.

The 22-year-old had hopes of playing in this week’s matchup against the defending Super Bowl champs, "I think so. I think so," Barkley recently told the NFL Network when asked if it was possible he plays against the Patriots.

"Just continue to attack rehab in the right way and when it's meant to be, it's meant to be. ... I mean, that would be awesome. Not just Tom Brady but the fact that it's the Patriots. Are they the best team in the NFL right now? You could argue that, right? Most people would probably say they are the best in the NFL. So, to be able to have the opportunity to play against a team like that, on Thursday night, go to New England, would be dope."

On a conference call Bill Belichick spoke about Barkley, “He’s an outstanding player,” he added ““We haven’t faced him, and I hope we don’t, but we need to be ready for him. He’s a very competitive guy. I’m sure he’s doing all he can to get ready to go. He was close last week, so we’ll probably get him. He can do it all.”

Without Barkley, and backup running back Wayne Gallman going down with an injury in Week 5, the Giants backfield is thin and the team could look to add some depth with a signing before Thursday night.