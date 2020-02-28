It appears that the New York Islanders will be speeding up their move out of Brooklyn.

According to Newsday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will make a special announcement on Saturday that the team will play its postseason games this spring and all of their home games next season at Nassau Coliseum.

BIG news in #isles land. Gov Cuomo is expected to come to Nassau Coliseum tomorrow to make an announcement. https://t.co/yn8RuhSaON — Randi Marshall (@randimarshall) February 28, 2020

The team will then move into its new arena at Belmont Park for the 2021-22 NHL season.

The Islanders played at the Coliseum from 1972 to 2015 before owner Charles Wang moved the franchise to Brooklyn's Barclays Center for the 2015-16 season.

The Coliseum underwent renovations for two years and was re-opened in 2017 with a seating capacity of about 14,000. The team then played select games at the Coliseum arena over the last two seasons.