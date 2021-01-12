The New York Jets are bringing in San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for a second interview for their head coaching position, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Saleh is the first known finalist for the Jets' open head coaching job but Rapoport added there will likely be others in person as well.

The Jets are looking for a head coach since firing Adam Gase at the end of the season. The Jets finished the year 2-14 and hold the second selection in the NFL Draft.

Saleh has been the defensive coordinator in San Francisco for the past four seasons.