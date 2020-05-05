What makes Fields a top QB prospect in the 2021 draft

The New York Jets are placing wide receivers Quincy Enunwa and Josh Bellamy on the reserve/PUP list, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Both players are dealing with significant injuries and won’t play for the #Jets this season. https://t.co/crIdAy2dzU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 5, 2020

Enunwa suffered a serious neck injury early in the 2019 season. Bellamy suffered a shoulder injury later in the season.