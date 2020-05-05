2h ago
Report: Jets placing Enunwa, Bellamy on PUP
The New York Jets are placing wide receivers Quincy Enunwa and Josh Bellamy on the reserve/PUP list, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
What makes Fields a top QB prospect in the 2021 draft
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The New York Jets are placing wide receivers Quincy Enunwa and Josh Bellamy on the reserve/PUP list, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport reported both players are dealing with significant injuries and won't play for the Jets this season.
Enunwa suffered a serious neck injury early in the 2019 season. Bellamy suffered a shoulder injury later in the season.