The New York Knicks are bringing back forward Taj Gibson, his agent tells ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent forward Taj Gibson is signing with the New York Knicks, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. The Knicks are waiving forward Omari Spellman, sources said. @IanBegley first. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2021

To make room, New York is waiving forward Omari Spellman, who was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves over the summer.

Gibson spent last season with the Knicks, appearing in 62 games and averaging 6.1 points.

The Brooklyn native also played eight seasons with the Chicago Bulls, many of which came with Tom Thibodeau at the helm. Thibodeau has the 5-3 Knicks off to their best start in years.

Gibson averages 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds a night over the course of 799 regular season NBA games.