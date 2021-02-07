It looks like Derrick Rose is heading back to the World's Most Famous Arena.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III, the New York Knicks are nearing a deal to acquire Rose from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation.

The Detroit Pistons are nearing agreement on deal to send Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2021

Rose played for the Knicks for one season in 2016-17 and averaged 18.0 points per game on 47 per cent shooting.

The former MVP has spent the last season and change with the Pistons since signing a two-year, $15 million deal in February. He is averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 assists in 15 games so far this season.

Rose has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves following his departure from the Chicago Bulls in 2016.