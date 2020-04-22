New York Knicks owner James Dolan has recovered from coronavirus and donated his blood plasma to research, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 64-year-old, who is the executive chairman and CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company and executive chairman of MSG Networks, was diagnosed with COVID-19 late last month.