1h ago
Report: Knicks signing Kidd-Gilchrist
The New York Knicks are signing forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to a one-year contract, according to a report from ESPN's Bobby Marks.
TSN.ca Staff
Kidd-Gilchrist spent last season split between the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks after having previously spent the first seven seasons in Charlotte.
The 27-year-old averaged 2.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 25 appearances last year.
The second overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kidd-Gilchrist has averaged 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in his career.
