The New York Knicks are signing forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to a one-year contract, according to a report from ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Kidd-Gilchrist gives New York someone who can guard multiple positions. He was one of the better defensive players that was still on the free agent board. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 28, 2020

Kidd-Gilchrist spent last season split between the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks after having previously spent the first seven seasons in Charlotte.

The 27-year-old averaged 2.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 25 appearances last year.

The second overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kidd-Gilchrist has averaged 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in his career.

More details to come.