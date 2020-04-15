The New York Liberty and Washington Mystics have completed a blockbuster trade ahead of Friday's WNBA Draft.

Sports llustrated's Howard Megdal reports the Liberty have shipped eight-time All-Star centre Tina Charles to the WNBA champions in exchange for guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and multiple picks including the 12th overall selection in 2020.

Charles, 31, is one of the most decorated players in WNBA history. The 2010 Rookie of the Year and 2012 WNBA MVP, Charles appeared in 33 games last season for the Liberty averaging 19.7 points on .473 shooting, 7.0 boards and 2.7 assists over 33.0 minutes a night.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist with the United States, Charles was the first overall pick of the 2010WNBA Draft out of UCONN.

Walker-Kimbrough, 24, heads into her fourth season out of Maryland.

She appeared in 34 games for the Mystics last season, averaging 6.7 PPG and 1.6 RPG in 17.1 minutes a night.

The Liberty hold the first overall pick in Friday's draft and are widely expected to take Oregon senior guard Sabrina Ionescu.