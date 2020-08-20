The Thursday evening game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins has been called off due to positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests within the Mets organization, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

One player and one staff member of the New York Mets have tested positive for COVID-19, a source tells ESPN.. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 20, 2020

Both a player and a staff member have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a source tells Passan.

Friday night's Subway Series opener has been postponed as well. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) August 20, 2020

Tim Britton of The Athletic reports that Friday night's game between the Mets and New York Yankees scheduled for Citi Field has also been postponed with the Mets expected to remain in Miami on Thursday night.

