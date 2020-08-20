The Thursday evening game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins has been called off due to positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests within the Mets organization, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Both a player and a staff member have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a source tells Passan.

Tim Britton of The Athletic reports that Friday night's game between the Mets and New York Yankees scheduled for Citi Field has also been postponed with the Mets expected to remain in Miami on Thursday night.

More to come.