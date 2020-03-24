9m ago
Report: Mets' Syndergaard suffers torn UCL, will require Tommy John surgery
New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will require Tommy John surgery, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.
TSN.ca Staff
Could MLB implement an NCAA-like tournament this season?
New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will require Tommy John surgery, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.
The 27-year-old appeared in 32 games last season for the Mets and posted a 10-8 record with a 4.28 ERA in 197.2 innings.
Syndergaard was originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays 38th overall in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft. The Mets acquired him in a multi-player deal that sent knuckleballer R.A. Dickey to the Jays.
In five seasons with the Mets, Syndergaard has pitched to a career 47-30 record with a 3.31 ERA.
He is a one-time All-Star and has made five post season appearances, including four starts, for the Mets, including earning a win over the Kansas City Royals in the 2015 World Series.
The Mets lost the Series to the Royals in five games.