New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will require Tommy John surgery, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future, sources tell ESPN. The procedure will keep him out until at earliest April 2021 and likely into the summer months. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 24, 2020

The 27-year-old appeared in 32 games last season for the Mets and posted a 10-8 record with a 4.28 ERA in 197.2 innings.

Syndergaard was originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays 38th overall in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft. The Mets acquired him in a multi-player deal that sent knuckleballer R.A. Dickey to the Jays.

In five seasons with the Mets, Syndergaard has pitched to a career 47-30 record with a 3.31 ERA.

He is a one-time All-Star and has made five post season appearances, including four starts, for the Mets, including earning a win over the Kansas City Royals in the 2015 World Series.

The Mets lost the Series to the Royals in five games.