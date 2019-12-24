Hard-throwing reliever Dellin Betances has agreed to sign with the New York Mets according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Dellin Betances is signing with the #Mets. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 24, 2019

It was a frustrating season in 2019 for Betances, who returned from a shoulder issue in September but suffered a partial tear of his Achilles after striking out his second batter of the season. Betances was pulled from the game and did not pitch again in 2019.

He was one of the best relievers in baseball the previous five seasons, posting a combined ERA of 2.22 while averaging 14.9 strikeouts per nine innings from 2014 to 2018 with the New York Yankees.

The 31-year-old is a four-time All-Star and has twice recorded season ERAs of 1.50 or lower (2014, 2015).

Betances made his big league debut as a 23-year-old in September of 2011 with the Yankees.