Must See: Kakko does it all for Rangers in OT

It appears Matt Beleskey will not be given a chance to make the New York Rangers in training camp.

Instead, according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Rangers will assign the 31-year-old directly to the AHL this week.

Have learned that Matt Beleskey will be assigned directly to AHL Wolf Pack and thus will not be at NYR camp. Cap charge will be $825,000. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) September 10, 2019

Beleskey appeared in just four games with the Rangers last season, posting one goal. He had five goals and 22 points in 53 games with the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack.

Assigning the veteran to the AHL will leave the Rangers with a cap hit of $825,000 this season, according to Brooks. Beleskey is signed through this season at a cap charge of $1.9 million for the Rangers, since the Boston Bruins retained 50 per cent of his $3.8 million salary in the 2018 deadline day trade between the two teams.

A fourth-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in 2006, Beleskey has scored just four goals in 67 NHL games over the past four seasons after scoring 15 goals with the Bruins in 2015-16 season and 22 with the Ducks in 2014-15.

In 477 career games, Beleskey has 76 goals and 158 points.