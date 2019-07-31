The New York Rangers have told veteran defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk that they will buy out the remaining years of his contract, according to multiple reports.

Shattenkirk has two years remaining on his contract, which carries a $6.65 million cap hit and he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The 30-year-old scored two goals and added 26 assists over 73 games with the Rangers in 2018-19, his second season with the club.