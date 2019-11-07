Warmoth hopes to grow from what he has learned at Arizona Fall League

The New York Yankees and free agent outfielder Brett Gardner are talking about a contract extension according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Yankees and Brett Gardner are already talking about trying to stay together contractually. Why not? It’s been a fantastic marriage for both. Longest tenured Yankee had career highs in HR (28) and OPS (.829) in 2019. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 7, 2019

Garner is the longest-tenured Yankee and had career-highs in home runs (28) and OPS (.829) last season. He was a free agent last winter but returned to the Yanks on a one-year, $7.5 million deal and played a bigger role than expected after several injuries to the Yankees' starters.

The 36-year-old began his career in the Bronx back in 2008 and was named an All-Star in 2015. Gardner also has a Gold Glove (2016) and a World Series title (2009) with the franchise.

Gardner was drafted in the third round of the 2005 MLB Draft.