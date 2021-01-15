52m ago
Report: Yanks finalizing deal with Kluber
The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal with free agent pitcher Corey Kluber, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN. Pending a physical, the deal will be one-year, $11 million, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal with free-agent pitcher Corey Kluber, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Pending a physical, the deal will be one-year, $11 million, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, only threw one inning for the Texas Rangers in 2020 before suffering a Grade 2 tear of the teres major muscle in the back of his right shoulder.
The 34-year-old was named best pitcher in the American League in 2014 and 2017 while pitching with Cleveland. He posted an 18-9 record with a 2.44 ERA to capture the award the first time and repeated three years later with an 18-4 record and a league leading 2.25 ERA.
Kluber spent 10 seasons with Cleveland before the Rangers acquired him in a trade for Emmanuel Clase and Delino Deshields.
He has only made eight starts over the last two seasons, losing the majority of the 2019 season to a fractured right ulna, after getting hit with a line drive.