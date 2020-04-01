New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton is progressing well from off-season back surgery, pitching coach Matt Blake said on a conference call with Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

Blake said Paxton is rehabbing at his home in Wisconsin. He originally had microscopic lumbar discectomy and had a peridiscal cyst removed on Feb. 5. Following the procedure, it was expected he could be back on the mound by May or June.

Paxton's absence was supposed to be the second big blow to a New York rotation that already lost right-hander Luis Severino, who is expecting to miss all of 2020 because of Tommy John surgery.

However, with the MLB's 2020 season up in the air, it's possible Paxton doesn't miss any game action at all because of the injury. Whether that's because the season has been pushed back to mid-summer or is cancelled altogether remains to be seen.

This would be Paxton's second season with the Yankees after being acquired in a deal with the Seattle Mariners.