The New York Yankees are adding some veteran depth on Tuesday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the team is set to acquire infielder Rougned Odor from the Texas Rangers.

Texas is expected to absorb almost the entirety of the $27 million owed to Rougned Odor, who’s on his way to the Yankees, per sources. He’s due $12 million this year, $12 million next year and a $3 million buyout on a $13 million club option in 2023. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 6, 2021

As part of the deal, Passan notes that the Yankees are expected to absorb all of what is currently owed to Odor. The Maracaibo, Venezuela native is owed $12 million in 2021, $12 million in 2022 and a $3 million buyout on a $13 million club option for 2023.

The 27-year-old Odor has hit 30 home runs on three occasions, but his struggles at the plate meant not making the Rangers out of camp last week.

Signing with the team as an international free agent in 2011, Odor became an everyday player for the Rangers in 2014 season and quickly demonstrated pop in his bat. In 2016, Odor hit 33 HR and drove in 88 runs. He set a career-high in RBI in 2019 with 93, but he also led the American League in strikeouts that season with 178.

In the shortened 2020 season, Odor batted .167 with 10 HR and 30 RBI.

Odor is remembered for punching Toronto Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista in the face during a May 2016 game, the first series played between the Rangers and Jays after Bautista's memorable bat flip during Game 5 of the 2016 American League Division Series. Odor received an eight-game suspension for the incident, reduced to seven games following an appeal. The Jays would go on to eliminate the Rangers from the playoffs once again in 2016, this time in a three-game ALDS sweep.