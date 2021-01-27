35m ago
Report: Yanks ink veteran reliever O'Day
Darren O'Day is headed back to the American League East. The Athletic's Lindsey Adler reports that the veteran reliever has signed with the New York Yankees.
TSN.ca Staff
Darren O'Day is headed back to the American League East.
The Athletic's Lindsey Adler reports that the veteran reliever has signed with the New York Yankees.
Sources: Yankees in agreement on a deal with relief pitcher Darren O'Day, pending physical.— Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) January 27, 2021
The deal is pending a physical.
O'Day, 38, spent the past two seasons with the Atlanta Braves following seven years with the Baltimore Orioles.
In 2020, O'Day was 4-0 over 19 appearances with an earned run average of 1.10 and 0.796 WHIP in 16.1 innings pitched.
A sidearmer, O'Day heads into his 14th big league season.
In 576.2 innings of work over 604 appearances, O'Day is 40-19 with 2.51 ERA, 1.020 WHIP and a 9.4 SO9.
An All-Star in 2015, O'Day links up in the Bronx with former O's bullpen compatriot Zack Britton.