Darren O'Day is headed back to the American League East.

The Athletic's Lindsey Adler reports that the veteran reliever has signed with the New York Yankees.

The deal is pending a physical.

O'Day, 38, spent the past two seasons with the Atlanta Braves following seven years with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 2020, O'Day was 4-0 over 19 appearances with an earned run average of 1.10 and 0.796 WHIP in 16.1 innings pitched.

A sidearmer, O'Day heads into his 14th big league season.

In 576.2 innings of work over 604 appearances, O'Day is 40-19 with 2.51 ERA, 1.020 WHIP and a 9.4 SO9.

An All-Star in 2015, O'Day links up in the Bronx with former O's bullpen compatriot Zack Britton.