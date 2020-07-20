What is left for NFL, players to agree upon after testing pact?

The NFL has offered the NFLPA the elimination of this year's preseason due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, according to multiple sources.

NFL offered the NFLPA today to play zero preseason games this summer, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2020

Earlier this month, the NFL cut the preseason schedule in half before the NFLPA's board of player representatives voted unanimously to recommend cancelling the entire 2020 preseason.

The preseason was scheduled to start on August 6 with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame game

Training camps across the league are set to open on July 28. Week 1 of the regular season is slated for Sept. 10 with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Houston Texans.