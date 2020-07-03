1h ago
Report: NFLPA wants to cancel preseason
The NFLPA's board of player representatives have voted unanimously to recommend cancelling the entire 2020 preseason due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.
Why is the NFL looking to have fewer players at camps?
Earlier this week, the league reportedly decided to shorten the preseason from four games down to two.
The preseason was scheduled to start on August 6 with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame game, but it was officially cancelled last week.
Training camps across the league are set to open on July 28