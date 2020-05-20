Are all NFL players going to feel safe enough to come back and play?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has reinstated Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Aldon Smith, who was suspended indefinitely and has not played in the league since 2015, per ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Smith was signed to a one-year, $4 million deal by the Cowboys in April.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Smith seventh overall out of the University of Missouri in 2011, and he went on to register double-digit sacks in his first two seasons with the club. Smith was also named a Pro Bowler in his second season with San Francisco.

Following a string of off-the-field incidents, Smith was released by the 49ers in 2015. Following his release, the pass-rusher signed with the Oakland Raiders. He received a one-year suspension by the NFL near the end of the 2015 campaign.

Smith was re-signed by the Raiders in April of 2016, but was never granted reinstatement into the NFL.

Over his five seasons in the league, Smith racked up 180 tackles, 47.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.