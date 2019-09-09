Well, this is a new one.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. violated league rules that prevent players from wearing items classified as "hard objects" that are not part of the standard uniform when he wore a watch on-field Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Beckham played Week 1 with a $350,000 Richard Mille watch on his right wrist that he was also seen wearing in training camp at times. Rapoport reports the league will address the issue with Beckham and the Browns but there is not expected to be any formal discipline issued.

Beckham, who was making his Browns debut, caught seven passes for 71 yards but did not find the endzone in Cleveland's lopsided 43-13 loss to open the season.

The Browns will visit the new-look New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 2.