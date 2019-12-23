Nicklas Backstrom has elected to negotiate his own contract extension with the Washington Capitals this season, telling the Washington Post he wanted to be more involved in the process.

“It is not just about saving money,” Backstrom said. “I want to do it. I’m interested in it. I want to know what is going on, like, behind the scenes. When you have an agent, you only hear what the numbers are. I just wanted to see how people react and stuff. That is what I think is pretty cool.”

The 32-year-old is currently scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency in July as he plays out the final season of a 10-year, $67 million contract signed with the Capitals in 2010.

According to Samantha Pell of the Post, the sticking point in negotiations between the two sides is contract length, with Backstrom pushing for five-year deal and the Capitals leaning closer to three years.

Backstrom said he hasn't done much by way of research into other NHL contracts, but knows what he's looking for in his next deal.

“I feel like I don’t need to go in there and be specific,” Backstrom said. “We can just have a normal conversation, and that is what we are having. So that’s it.”

In 29 games this season, Backstrom has eight goals and 27 points. He posted 22 goals and 74 points in 70 games last season, adding five goals and three assists in seven playoff games.

The fourth overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, Backstrom has spent his entire career with the Capitals, totalling 239 goals and 900 points in 924 games.

Backstrom is one of just three players on the Capitals roster scheduled to reach unrestricted free agency in 2020, along with goaltender Braden Holtby and defenceman Radko Gudas.