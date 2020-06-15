Report: No fans at PGA Championship The year's first major golf championship slated for Aug. 6-9 at TPC Harding Park will be played without fans, according to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle.

A report in the San Francisco Chronicle says that the PGA Championship will be played without fans.

What is scheduled to be the year's first major golf championship is slated for Aug. 6-9 at TPC Harding Park. The newspaper said the PGA will make the official announcement on Tuesday.

The PGA Championship was originally scheduled for May 14-17 but shifted to a later date due the COVID-19 pandemic. It has said all along that its goal was to move ahead with spectators in attendance but that it might be necessary to change that depending on circumstances. Cases of coronavirus have surged in California in recent days although the San Francisco area has reported 2,952 cases and 45 deaths and has had a 43 per cent decline in new cases over the last week, according to the Chronicle.

The PGA of America will also need to make another decision in the coming weeks as to whether to allow fans at the Ryder Cup. That event pitting the European side against the U.S. is scheduled for Sept. 24-27.

The news comes on the heels of the PGA Tour restarting its season with a no-fan tournament. It will play without spectators at the next four stops before allowing them at the Memorial tournament, July 16-19.

The U.S. Open, which will be the second major, is still hoping to have fans in attendance but has hinted that if that happens, it may be in limited numbers. It's set for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.