What do outbreaks at training facilities mean for MLB's return?

There was no Major League Baseball Players Association vote Sunday on MLB's offer to play a 60-game season, according to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

There was no vote taken today by the players with the recent outbreak of COVID-19 potentially changing the dynamics of #MLB's 60-game proposal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 21, 2020

Nightengale reported earlier Sunday the MLBPA had decided to vote Sunday instead of delaying the vote to gather information after the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in some states. And on Saturday Nightengale reported the MLBPA could delay the vote for several days as they gather information.

The Philadelphia Phillies were forced to close their Spring Training facilities on Friday after five players and three staff members tested positive for the virus. Shortly after, the Toronto Blue Jays closed theirs after a player presented symptoms consistent with those of the virus.

The MLBPA and MLB are in the middle of a tense battle to hammer out an agreement for a possible 2020 season.The players were informed by the league that they would not agree to play a season of longer than 60 games, after the union tabled a 70-game proposal.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred met with union executive director Tony Clark on Tuesday in an effort to reignite talks and possibly reach a deal.

Following the meeting, Manfred said the sides had reached a framework for a 60-game regular season schedule with full prorated pay for the players and expanded playoffs for the next two seasons.

Clark disagreed that anything had been agreed to during their meeting and the players filed a counter-offer to MLB’s 60-game proposal.