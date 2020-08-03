Report: No new positives for Phils, to play NY

The Philadelphia Phillies reported no new positive COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

This means they will travel to New York to take on the Yankees Monday for their first game in eight days.

Philadelphia has not played since last weekend against the Miami Marlins. Since then, 20 members of the Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19. The Phillies had three positive tests among staff, although MLB has said it believes two of those were false positives.

MLB has said the Marlins will resume their season Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees are coming off a 9-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox and now sit at a league-best 7-1.