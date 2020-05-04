The NFL is not expected to schedule any international games in the 2020 season, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL plans to release its preseason and regular-season schedule later this week, but one league source said Sunday that he doesn’t “think any international games (are) coming this year.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2020

There were four games expected to be played in England this season, with the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons slated to host one game each at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the Jacksonville Jaguars slated to host two games at Wembley Stadium.