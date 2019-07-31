The Oakland Athletics have acquired pitcher Tanner Roark from the Cincinnati Reds according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

#Athletics acquiring RHP Tanner Roark from #Reds, source tells The Athletic. Agreement in place, pending medical review. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2019

The Reds will receive minor league outfielder Jameson Hannah in return for Roark according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Reds get CF Jameson Hannah for Roark — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2019

Roark appeared in 21 games this season for the Reds and posted a 6-7 record with a 4.24 ERA in 110.1 innings.

The 32-year-old was in his first season with the Reds after spending the previous six as a member of the Washington Nationals.

He was selected in the 25th round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers.