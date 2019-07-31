2h ago
Report: Athletics acquire Roark from Reds
The Oakland Athletics have acquired pitcher Tanner Roark from the Cincinnati Reds according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Reds will receive minor league outfielder Jameson Hannah in return for Roark according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.
TSN.ca Staff
Roark appeared in 21 games this season for the Reds and posted a 6-7 record with a 4.24 ERA in 110.1 innings.
The 32-year-old was in his first season with the Reds after spending the previous six as a member of the Washington Nationals.
He was selected in the 25th round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers.