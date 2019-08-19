Report: A's to call up No. 2 prospect Puk

A.J. Puk is headed to The Show.

MLB.com's Martin Gallegos reports the Oakland Athletics are calling up their No. 2 prospect in time for Tuesday's series-opening game against the New York Yankees.

Source: A’s are calling up No. 2 prospect A.J. Puk. The left-hander will join the club in time for Tuesday’s series opener against the Yankees in Oakland. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 19, 2019

The sixth overall selection in the 2016 draft out of Florida, the 21-year-old lefty has worked his way up from High-A ball to the A's Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas this season.

In nine games with the Aviators this season, Puk is 4-1 with an earned run average of 4.91 and WHIP of 0.909 over 11.1 innings pitched.

The A's, 6-4 in their last 10, sit at 71-53 on the season. The team is currently 1.5 games adrift of the Tampa Bay Rays for the second American League wild-card spot.