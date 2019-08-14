The Oakland Athletics have agreed to terms with pitcher Matt Harvey, according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Matt Harvey to A’s — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 15, 2019

Harvey signed with the Los Angeles Angles for the 2019 season, but was released in July after he struggled to find success.

His ERA of 7.09 this season would have been the highest mark of his career, and the Angles let go of him after 59.2 innings over 12 starts.

Harvey made a name for himself during his time with the New York Mets, and in 2013 was named to the National League all-star team.

In 2015 he played a big role in the Mets run to the World Series, picking up a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, and a win over the Chicago Cubs in the NLCS. The Mets fell short in the World Series losing to the Kansas City Royals.

But things took a turn with Harvey and the Mets, leading to him being traded to the Cincinnati Reds on May 8 2018.

Harvey spent the rest of the season with the Reds, and was granted free agency when the season came to an end.

Currently, Oakland sit two-games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for a wildcard spot.

Melissa Lockard of The Athletic is reporting that Harvey will report to Las Vegas to pitch for Oakland's Triple-A team.