Schefter: Burfict will be suspended for hit on Doyle

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict is facing a season-long suspension for his hit Sunday on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier that Burfict could be suspended as early as Monday.

Vontaze Burfict is facing a season-long suspension for his late conduct on field, per source. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 30, 2019

If Vontaze Burfict is suspended for rest of season, as @mortreport reports, it would be the longest suspension for an on-field act in NFL history.



Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games for kicking, then stomping on Cowboys’ C Andre Gurode’s face. Gurode needed 30 stitches. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2019

Burfict delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Doyle on a play in the second quarter and was subsequently ejected from the game, which the Raiders ultimately won 31-24.

As Schefter noted, the 29-year-old Burfict has a history of delivering controversial hits. As member of the Cincinnati Bengals, whom he spent the past seven seasons with before signing with the Raiders in March, Burfict was suspended a total of eight games between the 2016 and '17 campaigns for hits he made. He also received a four-game ban last season for a PED violation.

Burfict has recorded 18 tackles for the Raiders this season.