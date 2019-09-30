2h ago
Report: Burfict facing season-long suspension
According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict is facing a season-long suspension for his hit Sunday on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.
TSN.ca Staff
Schefter: Burfict will be suspended for hit on Doyle
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier that Burfict could be suspended as early as Monday.
Burfict delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Doyle on a play in the second quarter and was subsequently ejected from the game, which the Raiders ultimately won 31-24.
As Schefter noted, the 29-year-old Burfict has a history of delivering controversial hits. As member of the Cincinnati Bengals, whom he spent the past seven seasons with before signing with the Raiders in March, Burfict was suspended a total of eight games between the 2016 and '17 campaigns for hits he made. He also received a four-game ban last season for a PED violation.
Burfict has recorded 18 tackles for the Raiders this season.